Kansas officials are no longer required to change trans people’s birth certificates, judge says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge says Kansas officials are no longer required to change transgender people’s birth certificates so the documents reflect their gender identities. Since 2019, a federal consent agreement required Kansas officials to change gender identity on a person’s birth certificate when asked. But Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach asked the court to stop enforcing that agreement because of a new state law that defines male and female as the sex assigned at birth. Judge Daniel Crabtree granted Kobach’s request. However, Crabtree says it will ultimately be up to a state court to decide whether the new law is constitutional. Kansas is also among the few states not allowing transgender people to change their driver’s licenses.

By JOHN HANNA and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

