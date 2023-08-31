Kansas officials are no longer required to change trans people’s birth certificates, judge says
By JOHN HANNA and JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge says Kansas officials are no longer required to change transgender people’s birth certificates so the documents reflect their gender identities. Since 2019, a federal consent agreement required Kansas officials to change gender identity on a person’s birth certificate when asked. But Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach asked the court to stop enforcing that agreement because of a new state law that defines male and female as the sex assigned at birth. Judge Daniel Crabtree granted Kobach’s request. However, Crabtree says it will ultimately be up to a state court to decide whether the new law is constitutional. Kansas is also among the few states not allowing transgender people to change their driver’s licenses.