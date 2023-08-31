India shows an impressive 7.8% economic growth in April-June quarter

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy has clocked up impressive growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year, mainly due to good performance by the agricultural and financial sectors. The World Bank says India is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and is poised to continue on this path. However, the manufacturing sector growth slowed to 4.7% during the quarter from April to June, compared to 6.1% in the same period last year. The World Bank said India’s real gross domestic product growth is likely to moderate to 6.3% this year from an estimated 6.9% in the last financial year.

