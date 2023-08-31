Iceland says commercial whaling can resume after temporary ban

LONDON (AP) — Iceland’s government says commercial hunting of fin whales can resume in the country with stricter requirements on hunting methods and increased supervision. Animal rights groups responded to the decision with dismay and called it “shameful.” The temporary ban that Icelandic authorities imposed in June on animal welfare grounds ends Thursday. Iceland’s Food and Veterinary Authority estimated in a May report that 67% of the 58 whales caught by boats it monitored died or lost consciousness quickly or immediately. But it said 14 whales were shot more than once, and two were shot four times before they died. Fin whales are the world’s largest whale species other than blue whales, according to the International Whaling Commission.

