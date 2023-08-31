Greece sends 100 extra firefighters to a massive northeastern wildfire as it burns for a 13th day

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have sent 100 extra firefighters to the country’s northeast where a massive blaze in its 13th day has flared up again. That has prompted authorities to put residents on standby for a possible evacuation. The fire that started Aug. 19 is part of a busy fire season for Greece. It has destroyed vast tracts of forest and burnt homes, and has been blamed for the deaths of 20 migrants whose bodies were found last week in the area, near the border with Turkey. Allegations that migrants may have been responsible for the fire have led to some vigilantism against foreigners, though people arrested in recent days suspected of starting blazes around the country have been Greek.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.