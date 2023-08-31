Filipino who helped tame insurgency and pro-poor Indian cancer doctor among Magsaysay awardees

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine university professor who became a peace negotiator and an Indian doctor who chose to work in a far-flung rural region to reach poor cancer patients are among the winners of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awards — regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize. The other winners include a Bangladeshi lawyer who set up an education movement and an East Timor farmer who campaigns for food security and environmental protection The annual awards are named after a popular Philippine president who died in a plane crash in 1957.

