EU examines its training of African armies as another coup rocks the continent
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is growing increasingly concerned about “domino effects” as yet another military coup rocks Africa. Oil-rich Gabon this week became the eighth Central or West African country to be hit by a military takeover in the last three years. The EU has not been training Gabon’s armed forces – although French troops have – but it has funded and taught armies in other countries, including Mali and Niger. EU foreign ministers are discussing new sanctions to target the junta in Niger, which overthrew the government a month ago. Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin says training armies that might later turn on their governments in Africa “does present a very significant dilemma.”