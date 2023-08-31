Canada issues US travel advisory warning LGBTQ+ community about laws thay may affect them

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has updated its travel advisory to the U.S., warning members of the LGBTQ+ community that some American states have enacted laws that may affect them. The country’s Global Affairs department did not specify which states, but is advising travelers to check the local laws for their destination before traveling. “Since the beginning of 2023, certain states in the U.S. have passed laws banning drag shows and restricting the transgender community from access to gender-affirming care and from participation in sporting events,” a Global Affairs spokesman said.

