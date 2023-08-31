5 people shot and wounded, 2 critically, in central Illinois city of Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say five were shot and wounded, two of them critically, in a hail of bullets in the central Illinois city of Peoria. Police said in a news release that the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday and that 29 shots were fired. The news release didn’t say whether police were pursuing specific suspects or whether there might still be a danger to the public, and police didn’t immediately respond to Thursday messages seeking further information. Police say the wounded — all adult or juvenile males — as well as a sixth person who suffered a laceration, were taken to a hospital. The shooting was the fourth in as many days in Peoria.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.