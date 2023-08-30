Skip to Content
With an election looming, New Zealand lawmakers wrap up rowdy final session

By
Published 11:06 pm

By NICK PERRY
Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand lawmakers rushed to pass legislation and criticize opponents during a rowdy final day of the nation’s 53rd Parliament. With an election looming in six weeks, lawmakers will now switch their focus to the campaign trail. Opinion polls indicate the opposition conservatives hold a slight edge over the incumbent liberals. Lawmakers took just two hours to introduce and pass a new bill to ensure some violent sexual offenders will be kept under long-term supervision. Then a fiery debate session began, with loud cheers, laughter and groans.

