Trains suspended, people warned away from the coastline as Typhoon Saola churns toward south China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media report at least 121 passenger trains are suspending service in anticipation of the arrival of Typhoon Saola, while people in coastal areas of southern China were being warned to stay away from the coastline. State broadcaster CCTV reported the suspensions on key lines running from north to south and on regional networks will begin Thursday and continue through Sept. 6. China’s national meteorological agency said Saola is due to make landfall Friday afternoon in the southern province of Guangzhou. It’s forecast to travel gradually southward down the coast before heading out to sea between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The Hong Kong Observatory warned of squally showers, high winds and a possible storm surge in low-lying areas.

