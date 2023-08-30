Poland’s ruling party names candidates for divisive commission which critics say targets opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party has named its candidates for the controversial commission for examining Russian influence in the country which is believed to be targeting the opposition and its popular leader Donald Tusk ahead of the Oct. 15 parliamentary elections. No other party proposed candidates for the commission on Wednesday. In the coming elections, Law and Justice which has governed since 2015, will seek an unprecedented third term of power while facing-off with Tusk and his Civic Coalition of centrist opposition parties. The nine candidates are expected to be confirmed later Wednesday by the lower house of parliament which the ruling party narrowly controls.

