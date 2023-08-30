Mexican mothers mark day of the disappeared with protest and demands for the government to do more

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mothers of some of 111,000 people who have disappeared in Mexico over decades of violence are marking the International Day of the Disappeared with protests and demands that the government do more to locate their loved ones. Most of those missing are believed to have been abducted by drug cartels or kidnapped by gangs. Some marching on Wednesday in Mexico City were also protesting an apparent government effort to minimize the problem. Some 200 protesters — almost all women — chanted: “Where are they? Where are our Children?” Edith Pérez Rodríguez has spent a decade searching for her two sons. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claims the number of missing has been inflated.

