Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has entered a default judgment against Rudy Giuliani in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of participating in fraud during the 2020 election. The judge ordered Giuliani to pay more than $130,000 in lawyers’ fees and other costs for shirking his duty to turn over information requested by the election workers as part of their lawsuit. A Giuliani spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Last month, Giuliani conceded that he made public comments falsely claiming the election workers committed ballot fraud during the 2020 election, but he contended the statements were protected by the First Amendment.

