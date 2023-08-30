Indonesia arrests 88 Chinese nationals over online romance scams

BATAM, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they’ve arrested 88 Chinese citizens for involvement in a cross-border telephone and online romance scam syndicate after receiving a tip from Chinese security ministry. The suspects, including five women, were arrested in a raid on an industrial park on Batam island, next to Singapore. A police spokesperson says most of their targets appear to be fellow Chinese, who were called over the internet and tricked into transferring money after their “human emotion” was manipulated. A preliminary investigation showed the gang had been operating since early this year. They ensnared hundreds of victims in China, but it is unclear how much money they collected.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.