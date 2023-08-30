Hungary’s Orbán urges US to ‘call back Trump’ to end Ukraine war in Tucker Carlson interview
By BELA SZANDELSZKY
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s nationalist prime minister says in a sprawling interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the only path to ending the war in Ukraine would be Donald Trump’s reelection as U.S. president. In the interview Carlson posted Wednesday, Orbán praised Trump’s foreign policy while blasting President Joe Biden’s administration. The right-wing Hungarian leader also maintained that any suggestion Ukraine can win the war is a lie. The interview was the second in two years between Carlson and Orbán, who has been in office since 2010 and criticized for overseeing an increasingly autocratic political system. Carlson has praised Orbán’s style of governing as a model for the United States to follow.