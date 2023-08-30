Germany’s Scholz pledges less infighting as his government works to boost the economy

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is pledging that his government will tone down frequent public infighting that has weighed it down badly in polls as it works to pick up the country’s stagnant economy, Europe’s biggest. Scholz spoke on Wednesday after his Cabinet held a two-day retreat outside Berlin, emerging with plans to encourage climate-friendly investments, provide tax relief for companies and cut red tape. The meeting followed months in which the three-party coalition’s agenda to modernize Germany has often been overshadowed by internal squabbling.

