EgyptAir will resume direct flights from Egypt to conflict-stricken Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say the national carrier will resume direct flights to Sudan this week following high profile talks between the Egyptian president and Sudan’s military chief. Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said Tuesday that EgyptAir would launch a weekly flight route from Cairo to the Sudanese coastal city of Port Sudan starting Friday. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military, led by Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere. The flight announcement came hours after Burhan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi concluded talks in Cairo.

