Conservative judge seeks presidency of Israel’s high court in new challenge to embattled judiciary

JERUSALEM (AP) — A junior conservative judge has launched a bid to become the president of Israel’s Supreme Court. The move marks an unprecedented challenge to the tradition of appointing the most senior justice as president. Legal scholars described the gambit on Wednesday as yet another challenge to the court’s independence as the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advances with its plan to overhaul the judiciary. Juudge Yosef Elron sent a letter to the current president of the court, Esther Hayut, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin announcing his candidacy for the position. The post will be chosen after Hayut retires in October. Elron’s chances are believed to be slim but his nomination threatens to further politicize the judiciary.

