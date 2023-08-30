A multi-truck crash involving hazardous materials kills 2 on German highway

BERLIN (AP) — A multi-truck crash has killed two people on a highway in Germany and released toxic substances. German news agency dpa says a truck transporting hazardous materials crashed into three other trucks on the A2 highway near the city of Magdeburg on Tuesday. A fifth truck loaded with tanks of nitrous oxide then crashed into the other four, dpa reported Wednesday. A fire quickly developed, and the flames spread from the truck with the nitrous oxide containers to the one with the hazardous materials. It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of materials the latter was transporting, but authorities advised nearby residents to stay home with their windows closed.

