A divided Malaysia celebrates National Day with Prime Minister Anwar rallying for unity

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has rallied Malaysians to unite and reject racial and religious bigotry, as the country marked its 66th year of freedom from British rule with fireworks and colorful street parades. In a speech on the eve of National Day, he appealed to Malaysians not to let their differences ruin the nation. Anwar, who took power in November after a divisive general election, warned powerful nations have collapsed not just due to mismanagement or corruption but because they “played with fires of ethnic and religious fanaticism.” Racial and religious divides further deepened in Malaysia after Nov. 19 general elections led to the rise of a strong Islamic-Malay nationalist opposition bloc.

