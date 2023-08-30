3 arrested in Dominican Republic as part of investigation into explosion that killed 34

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic as part of an ongoing investigation into a powerful explosion at a plastics company that killed at least 34 people earlier this month. A government official not authorized to speak to the media told The Associated Press that those arrested include the owner of the company and his wife. A preliminary report by the firefighting department that the AP obtained found that the Aug. 14 explosion was caused by an accumulation of highly flammable gases that could have been generated by the plastics and organic peroxide material stored at the company.

