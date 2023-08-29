Zimbabwe opposition party calls for fresh elections supervised by neighboring countries

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has demanded fresh elections supervised by neighboring countries. The Citizens Coalition for Change party dug in on its rejection of last week’s election that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa win re-election and his ZANU-PF party retain its majority in a vote heavily criticized by international observers. CCC deputy spokesman Gift Siziba told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that his party will “not settle for less.” Last week’s election was criticized by observers from the European Union, African Union and the southern African regional body. They said there had been an atmosphere of intimidation against some voters, while the election itself was marred by delays.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.