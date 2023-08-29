U.S. to send $250 million in weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will send an additional $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support of Kyiv’s counteroffensive. The weapons will be drawn from existing U.S. stockpiles, officials said Tuesday, and will include mine-clearing equipment, artillery and rocket rounds, ambulances and medical gear, among other items and spare parts. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says: “The package will help Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and support its air defenses as Russia continues to launch brutal, brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, including attacks this past week.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.