Trades dominate the day as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players

A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL. Kicker Wil Lutz is reuniting with coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Eagles got tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. Veteran kicker Nick Folk went from New England to Tennessee. Defensive end Boogie Bashum, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Kelvin Joseph, offensive lineman Dan Feeney and Kendrick Green also switched teams and wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette are among the players on the move via trade. Jonathan Taylor isn’t going anywhere, however. The Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade the disgruntled star running back but they’re keeping Taylor on the physically unable to perform list.

