Russian hard-line nationalist ordered to stay in prison after accusing Putin of weakness

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ruled that a prominent hard-line nationalist who accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine will remain in prison until Sept. 18 on charges of extremism. Igor Strelkov is a retired security officer who led Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and who was convicted of murder in the Netherlands for his role in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet. He has argued that a total mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory in Ukraine and has previously criticized Putin as a “nonentity” and a “cowardly mediocrity.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.