Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teen but set free in 2020, is arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teenager but then set free after 18 years behind bars, has been arrested in a Minneapolis suburb on potential gun and drug charges. Now 37, Burrell was released in 2020 after his sentence was commuted in a high-profile murder case. Robbinsdale Police say an officer on routine patrol Tuesday stopped an SUV that was driving erratically. The driver was identified as Burrell. Police say a loaded handgun and drugs were found in the vehicle. Burrell, who is Black, had always maintained his innocence in the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, when he was 16.

