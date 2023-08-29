Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends 2024 GOP presidential bid after failing to qualify for debate

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is ending his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate. The two-term mayor on Tuesday became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field. Suarez launched his campaign just over two months ago as one of the last competitors to join a primary race that has so far been dominated by former President Donald Trump. The 45-year-old Suarez was vying to become the first sitting mayor and first Latino elected president. Earlier this year, Trump’s former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway floated Suarez as a possible vice presidential pick.

