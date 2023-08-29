Germany arrests a man accused of illegally exporting electronic components for drones to Russia

A German-Russian dual citizen has been arrested in Germany on allegations of violating the country’s foreign trade act multiple times by exporting electronic components to a company in Russia involved in the production of military materiel and accessories. Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the suspect was arrested in March. The federal prosecutor’s office said that in the period from January 2020 to March 2023, the man exported electronic components on 26 occasions to a company in Russia whose production included the “Orlan 10” drone currently used by the Russian armed forces in its war against Ukraine.

