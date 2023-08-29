Dutch prosecutors demand 12-year sentence for Pakistani cricketer for call to kill lawmaker Wilders

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors have demanded a 12-year prison sentence for a former Pakistan cricketer accused of incitement to kill firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. The suspect, identified by Wilders as Khalid Latif, did not appear Tuesday in a high-security courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for his trial. He is accused of offering a bounty of some 21,000 euros ($23,000) to anybody who killed Wilders. Prosecutors haven’t named Latif. However, in a statement they say a video posted online in 2018 shows a famous Pakistan cricketer offering a bounty for killing Wilders.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.