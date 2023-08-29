Pakistani court suspends the corruption conviction and sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani appeals court has suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the hugely popular but embattled former prime minister. That’s according to lawyers and court officials. Hours after the announcement, the Islamabad High Court in a written verdict said it was granting bail to Khan on the completion of a surety bond of 100,000 Pakistani rupees ($328). Khan, 70, will be able to run for office in elections currently set for November only if his conviction is set aside. In Tuesday’s ruling, the appeals court only suspended Khan’s sentence and conviction, and the same court will decide whether to set aside the conviction at a later date, an expert says.

