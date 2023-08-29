Cottage Health receives historic $65 Million donation to advance healthcare

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation just received a total of $65 million to support medical excellence at Cottage Health.

"Our vision is to bring together our own clinicians and researchers in the faculty of our teaching program, and add some experts from around the country," said president and CEO Ron Werft of Cottage Health.

Named to Honor visionary Philanthropists Mary and Richard Compton, the gift will create the Compton Center for Medical Excellence and Innovation.

"This gift was made because the Comptons understand the caliber of the staff opposition to the nurses the therapist at cottage …. and we’re so grateful for their trust in the people who work here," said Werft.

Leaders at Cottage Heath said this is the largest donation given to them in its 135-year history.

"The pace of change in healthcare is unprecedented. The amount of medical information that used to double every several years is now doubling every 60 to 90 days and so it’s worth seeing changes in the way of our patients access healthcare system. We’re seeing the use of artificial intelligence," said Werft.

The new center will bring top clinicians, educators and research investigators.

Together, they will advance healthcare for patients and families.

The Compton Center will focus on applying the most promising clinical, educational, and digital advances to health care delivery.

Mary and Richard Compton hope their donation inspires others to give, for the health of our entire community.