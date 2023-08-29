Arik Gilbert, tight end awaiting eligibility ruling at Nebraska, is arrested in suspected burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after police received a report of a break-in at a Lincoln store. Gilbert transferred from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA. Police say officers dispatched to SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop early Tuesday found a glass door shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot. They saw Gilbert walking toward the exit carrying a bag and arrested him. The bag contained stolen vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters with a total value of more than $1,600. Damage to the business was estimated at $650.

