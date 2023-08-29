A Ugandan man is charged with aggravated homosexuality, and faces the death penalty

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have charged a man with aggravated homosexuality, which carries a possible death sentence. He is the first suspect to face the charge since the enactment in May of an anti-gay law condemned by critics as draconian. The suspect is identified as a 20-year-old man in the eastern district of Soroti, and was charged on Aug. 18. The charging document indicates his alleged victim is a 41-year-old man. Aggravated homosexuality is defined as cases of sexual relations involving a minor and other categories of vulnerable people, or when the perpetrator is infected with HIV. The charging document does not clarify the aggravating factor in the case. legislation has been condemned by rights groups and other campaigners.

