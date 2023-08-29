Brother and sister killed in shooting in front of a Puerto Rican courthouse

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two siblings have been fatally shot in front of a courthouse in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. Police said in a statement that the unidentified shooter was arrested minutes later at the courthouse in the northern city of Caguas. Police on the scene told reporters that the victims killed Tuesday were a male civilian and a woman who worked as a security guard for a private company. The security company did not immediately return a message for comment. Public Safety Secretary Alexis Torres said the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

