Trump and 18 others charged in the Georgia election case are set to be arraigned on Sept. 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia are scheduled to be arraigned next week on charges they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County court records show all 19 defendants have been scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 6, when they may enter pleas. Other defendants include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Notices posted Monday by Fulton County court officials say the defendants “must be present” and face masks must be worn when entering the courthouse.

