Powerful earthquakes rock Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands, no casualties reported
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake and an aftershock have rocked Indonesia’s resort island of Bali and other parts of the country on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered 181 kilometers northeast of Gili Air, a tiny island near the coast of Lombok Island, next to Bali, at a depth of 513.5 kilometers. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.