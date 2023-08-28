Man dies after a driver and biker group exchange gunfire in road rage dispute near Independence Hall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police believe a Cadillac driver fatally shot a motorcyclist in the heart of the city’s historic area after a group of bikers blocked his way. The Saturday night shooting steps from the Liberty Bell has focused new attention on the gun violence plaguing the city and nation. Police believe the driver and the biker group traded fire, injuring the 36-year-old driver and killing 29-year-old city resident Angel Luis Rios. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the country’s gun problem means “disputes can turn deadly, needlessly cutting young lives short.” No charges have been filed while city detectives investigate.

