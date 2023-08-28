Indiana police arrest 2nd man in July shooting at massive block party that killed 1, injured 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police have arrested a second man in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded. Muncie police say the 29-year-old man was arrested on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, for his alleged role in the July 30 shooting. He has not been formally charged. His arrest was the second in the shooting, which occurred as hundreds of people were attending the block party in Muncie, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The shooting killed 30-year-old Joseph E. Bonner III.

