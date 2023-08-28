Former Pirates majority owner and newspaper group publisher G. Ogden Nutting has died at 87

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates majority owner G. Ogden Nutting has died. He was 87. The newspaper in Wheeling, West Virginia, where Nutting’s family business was based says he died Friday. The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register published Nutting’s obituary and a separate story on his death Monday. Nutting once held a majority ownership stake in the Pirates before his son, Bob, supplanted Kevin McClatchy as principal owner in 2007. Ogden Nutting helped grow his family’s newspaper business to more than 50 daily publications in 18 states. His grandfather founded The Wheeling Evening News in 1890, and it formed the basis of the newspaper chain.

