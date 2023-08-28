Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces Black leaders’ anger after racist killings in Jacksonville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use “extreme care” if traveling to Florida. Just three months later, the Republican governor is struggling to lead his state through the aftermath of a racist attack that left three African Americans dead and the Black community outraged. African American leaders are arguing that DeSantis created the conditions that led to the weekend shooting. The tragedy cast a shadow across the Republican presidential campaign as candidates were forced to confront uncomfortable questions about the party’s increasing appeal among right-wing extremists. Virtually every GOP presidential candidate has embraced a message that downplays the existence of racism in America.

By STEVE PEOPLES and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

