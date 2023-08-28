Coalition of Egyptian parties criticize government in rare act of public dissent

CAIRO (AP) — A new coalition of Egyptian political parties has publicly criticized the country’s current government for persecuting politicians. In a news conference on Monday, a spokesmen for the coalition said the practices of the current government are a danger to Egypt’s future. The Free Current coalition was formed in June this year, comprised of an array of mostly liberal opposition parties. One of its leading figures, Hashim Kassem, was detained last week following a public spat with a former government minister.

