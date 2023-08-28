Biden and the first lady head to District of Columbia public middle school to welcome back students

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting a District of Columbia public middle school to welcome students back for the new year. The Bidens will head to Eliot-Hine Middle School in East Capitol Hill on Monday. The school serves about 300 students and is focused on socio-emotional support. The school building was recently renovated. Jill Biden is a longtime teacher and is the first first lady to continue her career outside the White House. Jill Biden teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, which is where she taught during the eight years her husband was President Barack Obama’s vice president.

