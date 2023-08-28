Amazon is raising free-shipping minimums for some customers who don’t have Prime memberships

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping. To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously. Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin confirmed that the company is testing the new qualification, which was first reported by the blog eCommerce Bytes. The change doesn’t impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks. The consumer education website Consumer World said Monday that for now, the new $35 minimum seems to apply to customers based on where they live.

