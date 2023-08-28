Alaska report details 280 missing Indigenous people, including whether disappearances are suspicious

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Law enforcement in Alaska has prepared a first-of-its-kind report detailing missing Alaska Natives and American Indians. The Alaska Department of Public Safety’s Missing Indigenous Persons Report includes the names of 280 people, dates of their last contact and whether police believe the disappearance was related to criminal activity. The circumstances of each missing person in classified into one of four categories: environmental, nonsuspicious, suspicious or unknown. The Anchorage Daily News reports about 75% of the cases fit in the environmental category. In those cases, the person is believed to have died or disappeared in the wilderness but their remains have never been found. Of the remaining cases, 18 were ruled suspicious, 30 as not suspicious and 17 unknown.

