10 people charged in kidnapping and death of man from upstate New York homeless encampment

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say 10 people have been charged in the death of a man who was kidnapped from a homeless encampment on the outskirts of Ithaca and found buried in a neighboring county. Police announced the charges at a news conference on Monday. Authorities say 33-year-old Thomas Rath was kidnapped from an area in Ithaca known as “The Jungle” in May. His remains were found buried in a wooded area in August. Two of the 10 suspects are charged with murder and nine are charged with kidnapping. At a news conference, authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

