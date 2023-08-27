Removing Fukushima’s melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant’s wastewater

OKUMA, Japan (AP) — The sound of treated radioactive water flowing to an underground pool could be heard as media toured Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Sunday was the first time journalists visited the plant after it began releasing the water into the Pacific Ocean last week. The ever-growing volume of radioactive wastewater has been a safety risk and a burden at the plant since the March 2011 disaster. But it is just the beginning of the challenges ahead. About 880 tons of deadly melted nuclear fuel remain inside the three damaged reactors. The status of the fuel is largely unknown and there might be more. A trial removal at one reactor is set to begin later this year.

