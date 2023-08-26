Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people

BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston say a shooting has wounded at least seven people during the city’s Caribbean carnival. Officer Michael Torigian says all seven were taken to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Boston police received a call at 7:44 a.m. Saturday reporting that multiple people had been shot in the Dorchester neighborhood. Police say arrests have been made and firearms were recovered. The shooting happened during the carnival’s J’ouvert Parade. In 2019, a gun battle broke out at the parade in front of police officers, prompting neighboring Cambridge to cancel its own Caribbean festival that year.

