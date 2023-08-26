Police say University of South Carolina student fatally shot while trying to enter wrong home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say a University of South Carolina student from Connecticut was shot and killed as he apparently tried to enter the wrong home on his off-campus street. A Columbia Police Department news release says 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio was dead by the time police responded to reports of a home burglary and shooting and that officers found his body on a front porch around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The news release said Donofrio apparently lived on the same street as where he was shot but was attempting to enter another home. The release doesn’t address who shot the student or say whether any charges were immediately filed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.