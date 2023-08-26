Greek authorities arrest 2 for arson while firefighters battle wildfires across the country

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fire department officials say two men have been arrested in different parts of Greece on suspicion of deliberately starting wildfires. One man was arrested on Saturday on the island of Evia for allegedly setting fire to dried grass. The fire department said he confessed to having set four other fires in July and August. A second man arrested in central Greece also was accused of intentionally setting fire to dried vegetation. Officials have blamed arson for several fires that broke out in Greece in the past week. It wasn’t clear what sparked the country’s largest blaze, which burned for an eighth day in the northeastern region of Evros and has killed at least 20 people.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.