West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that West Virginia can restrict the sale of the abortion pill. That’s despite federal regulators’ approval of it as a safe and effective medication. U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers determined Thursday that the near-total abortion ban signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in September 2022 takes precedence over approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Chambers dismissed most challenges brought against the state by abortion pill manufacturer GenBioPro, Inc. Chambers will allow a challenge by the manufacturer concerning telehealth to proceed, however. In a statement Friday, GenBioPro CEO Evan Masingill said the company remains “confident in the legal strength” of its case and is considering next steps.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.